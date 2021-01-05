Fake vehicle insurance racket busted in Cyberabad; 11 arrested

Hyderabad: After receiving a complaint that a person had been duped on the pretext of providing vehicle insurance, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Shamshabad Zone under Cyberabad Police on Tuesday busted the ‘fake vehicle insurance policy’ gang and apprehended 11 persons. The gang are involved in the preparation of fake vehicle insurance policies in the name of reputed and popular banks.

According to police, the gang was selling fake insurance policies to needy people for a huge amount. The police have seized around 1125 fake vehicle insurance policy papers, net cash Rs. 57,000, three pollution testing vehicles, three stamps, computers, printers and other relevant documents related to fake policies from the possession of the apprehended accused persons.

All the accused persons are the residents of Hyderabad and are between the age group of 25 to 40, they were all arrested from the various highways and RTO offices by the sleuths of SOT team.

Police further stated that the gang used to operate pollution testing vehicles on highways and near RTO (Regional Transport) offices. When a vehicle comes for pollution testing, they will enquire with the vehicle owner regarding insurance policies and if they do not have, convinces them to buy vehicle insurance and issues the insurance bond instantly.

Moreover, the same gang members were operating also at RTO offices, they were selling fake insurance policies to the citizens who come for vehicle registration. “They were saying without the insurance the registration will not be approved, the accused were tying up with RTO agents promising them a commission and through them, they get vehicle owners for buying insurance. They sell fake insurance policies at Rs. 5,000 to Rs.10, 000 which doesn’t really work out,” said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

It has also been mentioned by the police that the same gang was already involved in the same fraud in Karnataka. They were in Bidar district jail and were later released.

The leader of this gang has been identified as G.Ramesh Naik (30) resident of Injapur Village of Hayathnagar Mandal was operating a Government registered Pollution testing vehicle at different places. “He used to prepare the fake vehicle insurance policies in his pollution vehicle van and sell the policies to the people who come for pollution check,” said police.

Moreover, the other gang members were selling the same fake vehicle insurance policies at the RTO offices in the city.

In this regard the Cyberabad police also issued an advisory to prevent these frauds.

Check the authorization of the agent/agency before taking insurance policies.

Insurance policy bond will be obtained after a minimum period of 12 hrs. If anyone is giving it instantly, please check with the insurance company, as it will be fake.

Insurance policies will be delivered by post only.

Pollution control vehicles are not given authorization for issuance of insurance policies.

If someone knowingly takes fake insurance policies, they are also liable to be booked under the cheating case.

Due to fake vehicle insurance, injured or deceased people will not get any insurance nor for repairs of the vehicles.

If you suspect any fake insurance sellers Dial 100