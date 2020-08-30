Fake video sharing, Kolkata Police files FIR against Tarek Fatah

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday filed an FIR against Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah for sharing a fake video on his Twitter handle where he had also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The post shared by Fatah on Twitter read: “This is not Karachi, Kashmir or Kerala. No, this chant of Islam Zindabad’ is being raised in Kolkata, the capital city of Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal.”

The Kolkata Police promptly reacted to it and replied on its official Twitter handle dubbing the post as a fake one.

“A video clip from Bangladesh is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated,” the Kolkata Police tweeted.

Asked about the action taken by the city police, Kolkata Police joint commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma told IANS: “An FIR has been filed against the user of the Twitter handle via which the false post was shared. We are taking legal action.”

Source: Agency Inputs