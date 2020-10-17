Falaknuma road over bridge develops trench, traffic partly closed

Hyderabad: Amid fresh rains across Hyderabad, the Falaknuma Road over bridge (RoB) has been partly closed for vehicular traffic after it develop six feet deep trench.

The public noticed the trench and immediately informed to the police, upon which the Traffic police have swung into action. As a precautionary measure, the bridge has been immediately closed for the public.

The police have errected the barricades at both the ends of the bridge and only two wheelers and autos are being allowed to move.