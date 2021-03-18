Fall in vegetable prices in Hyderabad provides relief to residents

Hyderabad: Fall in vegetable prices in Hyderabad has provided relief to the residents of the city who were worried due to the rise in prices of other essential commodities.

The prices of vegetables in Hyderabad have gone down due to a rise in supply from other districts of Telangana and neighbouring states.

At present, tomatoes are being sold for Rs.10-15 per kg. The other vegetables are being sold for around Rs.25-40. It is also expected that the prices will not rise for the next two months.

According to the agricultural officials, the fall in prices is seen due to the bumper production in many Telangana districts and the continuous supply from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The supply has flooded the local wholesale vegetable markets in Hyderabad i.e L.B.Nagar, Madanapet, Mir Alam Mandi, Bowenpally and Kudimalkapur.

Meanwhile, officials of the Agricultural ministry have said that they are observing the prices of the vegetables in order to ensure that farmers do not incur any loss from the fall in prices.