False Aadhar: Hyderabad lawyer slaps legal notice to UIDAI

Hyderabad: Calling the UIDAI action of issuing notices to 127 persons in Hyderabad as illegal and unconstitutional, a based city practicing lawyer has issued Legal Notice under “Public Interest”, questioning the right to ask the documents from citizens.

The legal notice issued to Union Cabinet Secretary, Chairman UIDAI and also to its regional office in Hyderabad says that compelling the Citizens to produce the Citizenship documents are totally unwarranted, illegal and unconstitutional.

The UIDAI who is exercising its Powers under the Aadhaar Act, 2016 and nowhere in the Aadhaar Act the law states about the production of Citizenship documents. The Aadhar card authorities have exercised its Jurisdiction by misusing its statutory powers or to say exceeded the Jurisdiction.

Citizenship Documents to anyone of the citizen by way of notice issued under Aadhar Act, 2016 and the authorities of Aadhar and Union Government have got no right to ask for citizenship documents as the same is illegal and violative of Constitution of India.



The UIDAI have got no authority under law or any law to decide that the person who have availed the Aadhar Number-Card whether he or she is an Indian National. The issuing authorities have exceeded its Jurisdiction to assume Jurisdiction whether or not the possessor of the Aadhar Number-Card to adjudicate the nationality.



“The notices issued to citizens shall be immediately withdrawn, the condition of seeking to produce the Citizenship documents is totally unwarranted and illegal” said Advocate Khaja Aijazuddin. I am intending to file a PIL before the Supreme Court of India the advocate said.