Family members leave dead bodies of COVID patients outside house

Sangareddy: In an inhuman incident occurred at Mangalpet locality of Narayankhed town of Sangareddy district, bodies of COVID patients was left outside the house.

According to sources, two members of the same house died of coronavirus. Fearing infection, the family members put the two dead bodies outside the house and refused to perform their funeral rites.

According to Mr Sandeep sub inspector of police Naryankhed, eight members of a family were found positive for coronavirus in Narayankhed. They are undergoing treatment being in home isolation.

One member of the family identified as Babu Singh (35) died day before yesterday night after which the family members made him sit on the chair and kept him outside the house. The next morning his mother Changu Bai (65) died.

The family members refused to perform funeral rites of the two deceased. Police performed the funeral rites with the help of Revenue and Municipal departments.

Source: Siasat news