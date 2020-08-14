Family members leave dead bodies of COVID patients outside house

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 14th August 2020 1:36 pm IST
Dead body
Representational Photo

Sangareddy: In an inhuman incident occurred at Mangalpet locality of Narayankhed town of Sangareddy district, bodies of COVID patients was left outside the house.

According to sources, two members of the same house died of coronavirus. Fearing infection, the family members put the two dead bodies outside the house and refused to perform their funeral rites.

According to Mr Sandeep sub inspector of police Naryankhed, eight members of a family were found positive for coronavirus in Narayankhed. They are undergoing treatment being in home isolation.

READ:  Sushant Singh Case: Shweta Singh demands unbiased investigation

One member of the family identified as Babu Singh (35) died day before yesterday night after which the family members made him sit on the chair and kept him outside the house. The next morning his mother Changu Bai (65) died.

The family members refused to perform funeral rites of the two deceased. Police performed the funeral rites with the help of Revenue and Municipal departments.

Source: Siasat news

Categories
TelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close