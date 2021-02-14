Family members of State WWF Chairman adopt animals at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: Family members of Anil Kumar Epur, Chairman of WWF, Chairman adopted the animals at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park.

On Saturday, Anil Kumar along with family members visited the zoo park and offered to adopt two mammals, one reptile and one nocturnal bird for a period of one year.

In this connection, his grandson Arjun Reddy Mekapati adopted a Leopard, daughter V. Aishwarya Reddy adopted a King Cobra and one-horned Owl. His another daughter Kirti Reddy Mekapati adopted one Jaguar.

They presented cheques total amounting to Rs. 2 lakh to A. Nagamani, Dy. Curator of the park in the presence of N. Kshitija, I.F.S., Curator.

Speaking on the occasion Kshitija thanked them for showing keen interest in adopting the animals, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the zoo park.