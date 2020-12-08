Family of 3 Kashmiri youth arrested in Delhi stage protest; claim they are innocent

Family members of three Kashmiri youth arrested by Delhi’s Special Cell has evoked protests in Srinagar. In the media enclave of Srinagar the protesting families of the arrested youth claimed that they were innocent and were being framed by Delhi Police.

The families have appealed to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene in this matter so that these “innocent Kashmir youth are released without delay”.

According to officials, five suspected militants, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi’s Shakarpur.

According to police, three of the five arrested are from Kashmir, while the rest are from Punjab.

Two of the Punjab-based men were involved in the killing of Balwinder Singh in Punjab, they said.