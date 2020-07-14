Family of four found dead in UP

By Minhaj Adnan Last Updated: 14th July 2020 4:43 pm IST

Barabanki: Four members of a family were found dead inside their rented house at Awas Vikas area of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Tuesday.

While the bodies of Lalit and his wife Preeti were found hanging from the ceiling in the living room, their two children, a boy, 12, and a girl, 8, were found in their bedroom, police said.

The incident came to light at around 10 a.m. when the milkman knocked on the door and did not get any response.

He informed the owner of the house Yogendra Singh about the same.

Superintendent of Police, Arvind Chaturvedi said that the two then again banged on the door but got no response. Later, they sought help from neighbours and broke open the door.

Lalit owned a business of manufacturing of electric bulbs with a partner.

A slip was recovered which the cops claimed to be a suicide note that mentions some property dispute within the family.

Police has informed Lalit’s family that lives in Mau district and the bodies have been sent for the post mortem.

Source: IANS
