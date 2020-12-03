Family of tribal girl killed by tiger receives Rs 5 lakh cheque

Asifabad: The 16-year-old girl, Pasula Nirmala’s family gets Rs 5 lakh cheque from the Komaram Bheem Asifabad MLA Koneru Konappa on Thursday, as Nirmala was killed by a Tiger.

The MLA said that the girl’s family will be provided with all help from the government. He asserted that he would provide another Rs 5 lakh from the government, besides the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the forest department.

Apart from money the one of the family member of the girl is assured a job in the forest department nyu the MLA.

Pasula Nirmala was killed by the tiger when she was at a cotton field in Mannewada hamlet near Kondapalli village in Penchikalapeta on Sunday.

The girl’s two brothers, who had gone to fetch water from a stream nearby, heard her cries for help and tried to rescue her by throwing sickles at the tiger. The tiger dragged the girl’s body 50 meters into the Bejjur forest range and vanished. Later, her half-eaten body was recovered.