30 Mar 2020, Mon
‘Fan’ actress turns nurse to fight COVID-19

The highly contagious virus has infected more than 1,000 people and the death toll reached 29 across the country.

Posted by Safoora Updated: March 30, 2020, 5:23 pm IST
MUMBAI: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film ‘Fan’ has joined a BMC-run hospital in Mumbai to contribute to the fight against Coronavirus.

Shika been volunteering as a nurse at a BMC-run Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari.

It should be noted that before making a career in films, Sakshihas a degree in nursing  from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

The actress through her Instagram video said she would join the fight against the deadly COVID-19 and is “always there to serve the country” and sought blessings of people. 

The “Kaanchli” actress has also urged people with medical degrees, practitioners and non-practitioners to join forces against the deadly pandemic.

Take a look at her Instagram posts here:

#lockdownday1 For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years…so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital👩🏻‍⚕️So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again🙏🏻and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can 😇need your blessings🙌🏻please be at home be safe💐and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today🤗Jai Hind🇮🇳 @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official

