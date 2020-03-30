‘Fan’ actress turns nurse to fight COVID-19

MUMBAI: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film ‘Fan’ has joined a BMC-run hospital in Mumbai to contribute to the fight against Coronavirus.

Shika been volunteering as a nurse at a BMC-run Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari.

It should be noted that before making a career in films, Sakshihas a degree in nursing from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

The actress through her Instagram video said she would join the fight against the deadly COVID-19 and is “always there to serve the country” and sought blessings of people.

The “Kaanchli” actress has also urged people with medical degrees, practitioners and non-practitioners to join forces against the deadly pandemic.

Take a look at her Instagram posts here:

The highly contagious virus has infected more than 1,000 people and the death toll reached 29 across the country.

