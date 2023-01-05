Fan asks SRK how much he earns per month, actor reveals

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday gave a witty reply to a social media user who asked him ”how much do you earn per month?” On Wednesday, SRK completed 13 years on Twitter, and to mark the occasion, he conducted an #AskSRK session.

During the session, a social media user asked the actor, ”Ek mahine mein kitna kama lete hain?” To which he replied, “Pyaar Beshummar kamata hoon…..har din”

SRK’s Net Worth, Annual Earnings

Well, SRK has not revealed how much he is earning but if you are curious about knowing the income of the superstar, let us tell you that SRK’s net worth is above Rs 5000 crore. According to the reports, King Khan’s average annual income stands around 38 million USD, which means Rs 280 crore.

Apart from movies, SRK’s sources of income include brand deals, investments and social media earnings. He owns a production house ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ and co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, with actor Juhi Chawla.

SRK endorses several top brands including Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Tata Group’s BigBasket.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. He also has Dunki and Jawaan in his kitty.