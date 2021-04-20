Fan kisses Arshi Khan at airport without her consent, video goes viral

Mumbai: Actress-model Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with her stint the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, enjoys a huge fan following across the country. She is often spotted by the paparazzi in and around the town. Being a celebrity means being surrounded by fans when making a public appearance, and for a celeb, it isn’t always pleasant. Something similar happened with Arshi Khan when a fan suddenly kissed her hand after taking selfie.

Arshi Khan on Monday was spotted by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport and was seen interacting with the fans. A guy walked up to the Bigg Boss 14 contestant and she happily obliged for a selfie. Little did Arshi know, that her fan would suddenly kiss her hand. The actress was talking about her look with the paparazzi and that’s exactly when the fan grabbed the opportunity and kissed Arshi’s hand.

Since this incident happened without Arshi’s consent, it left her baffled wondering what had just happened. She walked away from the paparazzi for a bit and when she returned, a shutterbug asked, “Ye kya hogaya madam?”. Arshi, who seemed a bit amused, simply said, “Chalo chalo, jaldi chalo.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Arshi Khan had said that she doesn’t care about controversies. She said, “Initially, my life was very controversial definitely. In 2018, when I came out of Bigg Boss, it was not controversial. It is with every artist. I do not care. Mujhe farak nai padta in cheezo se. (These things do not matter to me). If it is more than the image has to be taken care of.”

On the professional front, Arshi Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 where she entertained the audience as a challenger with her antics. Her most recent work is the OTT series “Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan”. She will also be seen in a Punjabi music video soon.