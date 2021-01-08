This royal fan portrait of SRK and his entire family is unmissable

Mumbai: A die-hard fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped an incredible family portrait of his entire family including his wife, children, sister and his parents in one frame. The royal artwork features his wife Gauri Khan, kids Suhana Khan, Abram, Aaryan sister Lal Rukh Khan and parents Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan, is going viral on social media.

An Indian artist from Kerala, who goes by the name Muzammil on Instagram, decided to pay tribute to SRK in a heartwarming way as he dropped the royal pic on social media. Check out the picture here:

The picture which came as a treat for SRK’s fan on Friday, shows his father Taj Mohammed Khan, decked up in a grey suit and seated on the right. His mother is seen on the other side, in a black sari and traditional jewellery. Shah Rukh and his elder son Aryan Khan are standing behind them, twinning in similar grey suits.

Gauri Khan is in a western dress while her sister-in-law Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan is in a red salwar-kameez on the right. Suhana too is in a western dress in beige and is standing on the extreme left besides Aryan. Shah Rukh’s youngest child AbRam is seen standing in front, in a white shirt and beige trousers.

Shah Rukh Khan lost his parents very early, even before he could become a Bollywood star. He was just 15 when he lost his father to cancer and 26 when he lost his mother due to prolonged illness.

On the professional front, it has been almost two years since SRK’s last release, Zero. He is currently working on Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.