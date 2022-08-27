Fans ask Vijay Deverakonda to drop next film ‘Jana Gana Mana’

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda marked his Bollywood debut with a Puri Jagannadh film ‘Liger’ on August 25. The film was expected to do wonders at the box office, owing to the stardom of not only Vijay but Puri Jagannadh who is known for blockbusters like ‘Pokiri’. However, the film has failed to capture the audience’s hearts and is receiving a disastrous response.

The film and its entire team have become a target of online trolls and memes on social media. Be it targeting Ananya Panday’s acting or Pur Jagannadh’s direction and filmmaking skills, netizens aren’t leaving any chance to bash Liger.

Amid the trolling, some of Vijay Deverakonda’s die-hard fans took to Twitter to request him to opt out of his next film, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ which is also a Puri Jagannadh directorial. Fans believe that doing another film with the Tollywood director can affect Vijay’s career negatively.

Check out what the fans are saying:

He should leave jana gana mana, movie directed by @purijagan it will be one more flop. If he is smart @TheDeverakonda must choose Good directors and new talent. His best picture was arjun reddy. — Rohit Reddy (@TheRohitReddy) August 26, 2022

I suggest you stop doing Jana Gana Mana. — SIVA YAMIJALA (@SivaYamijala) August 25, 2022

anna,,scrap Jana gana Mana movie,Puri is out of juice — Hector (@HECTORS_TroY) August 25, 2022

@purijagan better to stop JANA GANA MANA to save @TheDeverakonda career in TFL — Kishore Kumar (@Krish70937) August 25, 2022

However, seems like nothing can be done on the matter as the shoot for Jana Gana Mana has already been kickstarted on a grand scale and the shooting is reported to be underway.

Jana Gana Mana is a Pan-India patriotic drama which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead along with a noted cast and crew. Bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and Vamshi Paidipally under Puri Connects and Srikara Studios, Jana Gana Mana will release in theatres on August 3, 2023. Reportedly, the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.