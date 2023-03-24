Fans defend Hina Khan after trolls call her Umrah ‘dikhawa, fake’

Mumbai: Fans of actress Hina Khan came to her defence on social media after trolls criticized her for sharing pictures of her Umrah pilgrimage. For the unversed, Hina is currently in Saudi Arabia for her Holy trip. The actress reached Madina yesterday after completing her Umrah.

Hina has been constantly sharing reels, videos and pictures, giving inside updates about her first-ever Umrah on Instagram. While thousands of fans showered love and blessings on her posts, trolls accused her of “dikhawa” (showing off) and being “fake” in her religious beliefs.

Some users on social media began to mock her and accuse her of only going on the pilgrimage for the sake of publicity.

Many of Hina Khan’s fans were quick to respond to the trolls, pointing out that performing Umrah is a deeply personal and spiritual journey for many Muslims, and should not be subject to skepticism. Several social media users also praised Hina for openly sharing her experiences and faith with her followers and encouraged her to continue to do so.

Some fans also slammed trolls saying that it is unfair to judge someone’s sincerity in their religious beliefs based on their social media posts.