Fans demand removal of Mohammed Danish from Indian Idol 12, here’s why?

Mumbai: One of the most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is garning a lot of attention from its audience for various reasons. It often manages to top the TRP charts. Last week, the show was in the news because of the trolling due to Kishore Kumar special episode. All the contestants including judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were trolled left, right and center for ruining legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s songs.

And now, the reality show has once again grabbed the top position of social media trends and the reason will surprise you!

The loyal audience and fans of Indian Idol on social media are furious and demanding the exclusion of a popular contestant Mohammed Danish. Not just Danish, fans are also expressing their anger over another participant Shanmukha Priya stating that she only sings songs of one genre.

After the last weekend episode, many ranted over Danish and Shanmukhapriya’s voice by claiming that they only shout in all the songs. They even went on to say Danish is always overacting in every episode.

One Twitter user wrote, “Organisers please stop this Danish and Shanmukhpriya shouting in all the songs.. It is irritating and unbearable. They kill essence of the song and make mockery of it.. Especially Danish shouts in every songs.. That’s not singing #IndianIdol2021.”

Organisers please stop this Danish and shanmukhpriya shouting in all the songs.. It is irritating, and unbearable. They kill essence of the song and make mockery of it… Especially Danish shouts in every songs. Thats not singing.#IndianIdol2021 — Kiran (@Kiran04853123) May 16, 2021

Replying to the tweet, one wrote, “So true, u don’t have to put ur variation in all songs.. it ruins the song.”

Check out the reactions below:

#IndianIdol2021 shouting is not singing, couple of singers are just shouting — Vineet Roy (@VineetR41506731) May 16, 2021

Me nd my Bois after listening The Shouting Of Shanmukhpriya and seeing overacting of Danish in every Episode of #IndianIdol2021 ..🥲😑😬 pic.twitter.com/iodPgafD8W — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) May 16, 2021

Very very true…these both are absolutely boring..every episode same style and same crappy stuff..u nailed it bro — Shekhar (@ShekharKatariya) May 16, 2021

I too don't like to hear Sanmukhpriya with her howling and shouting voice…..When I hear her I'm scared of being gettng sick… — Deepika Chandra (@Deepika79572780) May 18, 2021

Post Kishore Kumar’s episode, netizens took to social media to share their disappointment with the singing of the contestants and the judges. They were blamed for ruining iconic songs. They also said that the singing was poor and Neha Kakkar cried about every small thing. People also wrote that the show is losing its quality and the participants are over-hyped on the show.

Meanwhile, depsite receiving criticism, Indian Idol 12 managed to grab the third position in last week’s TRP list. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped the chart yet again while Anupamaa has climbed up pushing Indian Idol 12 down.