Fans go gaga as Salman Khan makes Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi

The details of the role that Salman will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 16th March 2022 12:44 pm IST
Fans go gaga as Salman Khan makes Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi
Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will soon be making his Telugu cinema debut with ‘Godfather’, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi, who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and welcomed his co-star by writing, “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan!”

“Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan,” he added.

MS Education Academy

Along with the tweet, Chiranjeevi had also posted a photo in which he could be seen all smiles while welcoming Salman with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The details of the role that Salman Khan will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps.

Directed by Mohan Raja, ‘Godfather’ is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film ‘Lucifer’ which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button