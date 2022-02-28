Fans go gaga as Tejasswi Prakash turns bride – Viral video

Mumbai: Bubbly and beautiful, Tejasswi Prakash is currently enjoying the peak of her career. The actress won Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 15 last month and bagged Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural soap Naagin 6 immediately after the controversial show.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently shooting for Naagin 6 where she is seen playing the role of lead serpent. And her latest video from the sets is going viral on social media. Wondering, what about the video is?

Well, Teja was snapped by the paparazzi on the sets of Naagin 6 in a bridal avatar. She is going to turn bride in one of the upcoming episodes of Naagin 6. Tejasswi was seen in a Red Lehenga-Choli. She wore just a matha-patti and stunning bridal make-up.

Tejasswi Prakash’s fans couldn’t stop gushing over her bridal look as she looked absolutely ethereal. Many even went on to call her as ‘Karan Kundrra ki Dulhan’.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met for the first time inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and gradually fell in love. Not only this, but their parents also approved their relationship. The two have been painting the town red with their love. TejRan has been trending every day on social media and their fans are super happy to see them together.