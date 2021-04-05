Fans go gaga over Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s reunion, check out their tweets

Mumbai: After controversial tussle between the two immensely popular television personalities Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, their recent exchange of pleasantries on Twitter has sparked their reunion rumours again. Their latest display of affection on social media has left their fans and followers in hopes to see their favourite comedians together on screen again.

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on April 2. Sunil Grover too took to his Twitter handle to wish Kapil a happy birthday (the latter had celebrated his big day on Saturday, 4th April), and it’s the way he formed his wish that will touch your heart. “Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 ! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji,” wrote Sunil.

Touched by Sunil Grover’s sweet gesture, Kapil Sharma replied: “Thank you paji love you,” which got fans even more excited and netizens now probably believing that the chances of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover finally returning together on screen is more likely than ever.

Thank you paji 🤗 love you 🙏 https://t.co/aqCYcOYDIv — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 4, 2021

Within no time, fans started appealing the duo for a reunion. One fan wrote: “But sir all Indian waiting when both u come together… Please come …. Not for each other or money matter. But rest of the peoples,” while another added, “Both should work together. I personally missing you a lot Dr. Gulati,” and so on…

For the unversed, Sunil Grover had left The Kapil Sharma Show after a big spat with the host Kapil Sharma. While returning from Australia, the two comedians had a major fight in the flight, which later became a big controversy in the television industry.

After making an exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover featured in some big projects like Bharat, Tandav and so on.

The Kapil Sharma Show which is on a temporary break is expected to come back with a different theme and cast. So, we hope Sunil Grover would make a comeback in TKSS family. The show features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakraborty and others.