Fans go gaga over Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding video

Mumbai: Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date is nearing and the excitement among the fans can be seen across all social media platforms. The couple will reportedly tie knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on December 9 preceded by sangeet and mehendi. All festivities will take place at the royal Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

While fan await their big day, a fan-made video envisioning their wedding is currently becoming a web sensation. The viral clip has the most loved-up song of the year, ‘Ranjha’ playing in the background with visuals of Katrina and Vicky from their respective projects. A few moments into the video and you will feel like you are really watching Kat and Vicky’s wedding film.

Watch the video below:

The way I’ve been watching this on loop for the past hour #VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/JuO4TyUolN — ami 🍑 | katrina ki shaadi (@azxriel) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures rights have been offered to International Magazine. The couple, along with the families, is expected to fly to wedding venue today.

Fans are now hanging tight for an official announcement from the couple!