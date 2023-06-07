Fans go gaga over Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta’s latest video

Mumbai: The entertainment industry is buzzing with speculation following the recent reunion of popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The duo has a devoted fan base that eagerly awaits every update on their relationship because of their undeniable chemistry and captivating presence.

While rumours of their romantic relationship have circulated, both Priyanka and Ankit have multiple times denied it saying that share a close friendship. Their recent reunion, however, has sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among their fans once more, leaving everyone wondering if their bond is more than meets the eye.

Priyanka and Ankit appeared to enjoy their long-awaited reunion on Monday evening. Priyanka delighted fans by posting an adorable video of Ankit playing peek-a-boo on social media. The post was accompanied by a simple yet affectionate caption: “@ankitgupta hiii.” Priyanka’s infectious smile lit up the frame, capturing the hearts of her fans.

Notably, Kamal Dadialla, Ankit’s co-star in the television series Udariyaan, has also joined the duo. Dadialla took to her own Instagram account to share a photo with Ankit and Priyanka. Priyanka looked stunning in a black chikankari kurti with intricate white threadwork, which she paired with white trousers. Meanwhile, Ankit dressed stylishly in blue denim jeans and a blazer.

Priyanka and Ankit’s latest pictures and videos has left their fans buzzing with excitement, desperate for clarification on the true nature of their relationship. Many of them went on to wonder if the engagement is on cards and the couple might be keeping a low-key.

While both celebrities claim to be friends, their undeniable chemistry and affectionate gestures have fueled speculation of something more.

As fans wait for more updates from the couple, it remains to be seen whether Priyanka and Ankit will ever address the rumours surrounding their relationship. Fans can only hope for more delightful glimpses into their enchanting camaraderie, which will leave us all captivated by their undeniable charm until then.