Fans go gaga over viral pic of Ranbir Kapoor kissing Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly one of the cutest couple in Bollywood and have been giving major couple goals for a while now. Their romance is growing stronger by the day so much that they are even planning to take it to the next level soon. Not only this they have fit right in with each other’s families as we see Alia Bhatt visiting Ranbir’s family quite often.

Their pictures from get togethers and events often go surface online. Now, another lovey-dovey picture has gone viral in which Ranbir is seen dropping a kiss on Alia’s head.

Alia Bhatt’s stylist Lakshmi Lehr on Wednesday shared a gorgeous picture of the actress on Instagram. While the picture was shared to focus on Alia’s look, fans couldn’t help but zoom into the picture frame hanging on the wall beside the actress. One of the frames showed Ranbir and Alia together. While Alia looks into the camera, Ranbir can be seen showering love on his lady love.

Fans were quick to that the photo was taken during their Ranthambore vacation. Check it out here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

Recently actress Lara Dutt revealed that she believes the couple will get married this year. Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said about his wedding, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor has the Yash Raj film Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in his pipeline. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi apart from Brahmastra.