Video: Fan’s hilarious reaction after watching Love Story goes viral

Hyderabad: A video of an overly frustrated fan sitting on the steps of Prasads Multiplex here is doing rounds on social media. He seems to have loved the recently released Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer, Love Story.

The person seemed to have watched the movie already and was seen banging his phone onto the ground. Going by hilarious viral video, we get to see that he was inviting his girlfriend to come watch the movie along with him.

Further urging her, he told her that he would buy 3 tickets one for each of them and one for nobody else to come sit next to them which could probably be a COVID safety measure. He went on to bite on his mobile and bang it to the ground as his loved one rejected the invitation and he got so displeased that he ended up shattering his mobile to pieces and what’s funnier is he continues to ask her to cut the call saying “ Phone cut cheyyi”.

About Love Story

Love Story is a romantic drama and has been receiving overwhelming reviews from fans. Jointly produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Eswari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Uttej and Gangavva in supporting roles.

It was released on Friday, September 24.