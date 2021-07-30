Fans rejoice! Lucky Ali to perform in Hyderabad next month

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s iconic singer Lucky Ali’s magical and unconventional husky voice was a part of every 90’s kid. He is one yesteryear singer who had carved a niche for himself in the Indie pop genre during the 90s and is still loved by millions.

While he enjoyed a massive fan following and was known for giving some of the most soulful tracks, Lucky Ali has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. He made headlines last year with the viral monochrome video and impromptu Goa gig where he was seen singing O Sanam.

Since then we have been listening to all his soulful songs love anthems all over again.

Lucky Ali in Hyderabad

And now, Lucky Ali is all set swoon the Hyderabad audience in his upcoming concert which is set to take place on August 14 at Heart Cup Coffee in Gachibowli. The night will witness Lucky crooning to his soulful melodies. The event also features other music artists including Bhuwin Khursija and Samar Mehdi. Tickets are available on Book My Show.

Photo: Book My Show

This is not for the first time that Lucky Ali will be performing in Hyderabad. In 2019’s concert, which took place in Shilparamam, the legendary singer delivered a power-packed and soulful performance, where he sang some of his hit tracks–Oh Sanam, Anjaani Raho Mein, Kitni Haseen Zindagi and Na Tum Jano Na Hum, to name a few.

Watch the old concert video below:

More about the iconic singer

Lucky Ali had risen to fame with ‘O Sanam’ from his first album ‘Sunoh’. He then worked on various songs including ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ song ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Hairat’ from Priyanka Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Anjaana Anjaani’.

Lucky had also worked in the movie ‘Sur’ which had his songs, including the hit ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’. He has won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist.