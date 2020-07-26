Fans return to baseball stadia in South Korea

Seoul: South Korean baseball teams welcomed their fans into the stadia on Sunday, nearly three months after the start of the season. Three of the five stadia in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) opened on Sunday.

The Doosan Bears hosted the LG Twins at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul while the Kiwoom Heroes play the Lotte Giants at home at Gocheok Sky Dome, also in the capital. KT Wiz host NC Dinos at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 km south of Seoul.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun had said on Friday that they were looking to welcome back spectators into the stadia in limited capacity.

The government is looking to restore a bit of normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic hit the entire world hard and stopped all sporting activities across the globe.

South Korea’s basketball and football leagues resumed in May, but fans had to be content with following the action from their homes.

According to a report in world.kbs.co.kr, only 10 per cent seats have been directed to be sold for matches as fans will have to maintain strict social distancing protocols.

“Many citizens who have been cheering online are looking forward to entering the stadium again,” PM Chung had said on Friday.

Every spectator will be checked for temperature before entering the stadium and wearing face masks have been made mandatory. Also, fans have been banned from eating and drinking during the games and also from excessive shouting.

