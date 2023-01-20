Fans say Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa ‘should get married’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa hit the headlines after the duo shared a behind-the-scenes video from their latest song Moon Rise on their Instagram handles. The Moon Rise music video was uploaded on YouTube more than a week ago. The song is sung, composed and penned by Guru Randhawa while directed by Gifty. The song features Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill. Watch the Moon Rise song below

Fans of Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa are asking them whether they are dating each other or not. The duo are sharing the videos and BTS of MoonRise song with fans to keep them curious about their relationship. Reportedly, Guru Randhawa has opened up on his shaadi plans and shared, “I am settled. Settlement is in the mind. There is no pressure on me to get married” while Shehnaaz has also said earlier that she has no intention to date anyone.

Guru, despite remaining tight-lipped about rumours of dating Shehnaaz shared a video clip of him with Shehnaaz and asked his fans whether he and Shehnaaz look cute together.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Guru wrote, “People say we look cute together. Do we? Me and @shehnaazgill thank you all (red heart emoji).

Reacting to the post some fans wrote that they both look awesome together and they should get married.

Shehnaaz also shared a video of her singing Moon Rise cover, and wrote, “Moonrise, thank you for accompanying me on the guitar @samuelshetty. Dekh Guru mai bhi hogayi shuru (See Guru, I have also started) @gururandhawa.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’