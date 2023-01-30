Fans speculate Aamir Khan’s exit from Bollywood over his look

Mumbai: Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who was last seen in August 2022 on the big screen, announced hiatus from acting last year. The actor earlier said that he wanted to be with his mother and kids. Aamir’s last film got affected by the Boycott Bollywood trends last year. The actor has been spotted since then rarely. He was spotted last year in a salt-and-pepper look during his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement. Now, the actor was spotted at an event in Delhi again in grey hair.

The Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi shared pictures and video of Aamir during the Delhi event on Twitter. The 3 idiots star was spotted in an ethnic black outfit while listening to a singer Beera Veer while sitting at a table. He is seen enjoying the voice of Beera and he even clapped for the singer at the end of the video.

Fans reacted to the pictures and video of Aamir and asked him whether he is planning to star in a film any time soon. Some fans are of the opinion that Laal Singh Chadda actor will not make a comeback anymore. Various netizens said Aamir is not dying his hair anymore as he does not want to feature in any film now.

Whatever, but Aamir was looking handsome as always in the pictures shared by Jassi. Sharing the images, the singer wrote, “Dil da ameer (man with a rich heart), Aamir Khan.”

After the failure of Laal Sing Chadda at the box office, Aamir said during an event last year, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that, that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom and with my kids.” Fans are hoping for the actor to announce his next project soon.