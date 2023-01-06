Fans term Bigg Boss 16 as ‘bekaar show’, know reason

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 viewers are left furious and disappointed once again as makers are trying to mould the rules as per their convenience. Well, inside sources have confirmed that there is no elimination this week too. Yes, you read that right!

The contestants who got nominated were — Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta. Fans were expecting either Sreejita or Sajid will get eliminated this week. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as host Salman Khan will be announcing no eviction in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED



AS EXPECTED

No ELIMINATION This week



Retweet if angry😡 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 5, 2023

Netizens are bashing the makers of Bigg Boss 16 once again for fooling the audience and being ‘unfair’, and ‘biased’ towards Sajid Khan and a few other contestants.

Sajid Nomination pe ate hi no eviction Chalu ho jata hain… 3rd class thing #PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵 — Dina❤️ (@SanjidaIslamDi1) January 5, 2023

@BeingSalmanKhan it is time to stop watching this show, I hope the fans boycott this show.. — supriya (@supriya72847614) January 6, 2023

This week also no elimination



Obviously bro "Sajid hai "



Damaad ko save karna hai na @ColorsTV hainaaa Rangu?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Manz🕊️ (@manz_pure_soul) January 5, 2023

Biggboss becoming joke day by day

No elimination this week too just bcz buddha s@jid is nominated#bb16 #Biggboss16 — RB👑(sidhearts 💞) (@Rbsidking) January 5, 2023

What’s your take on no elimination this week in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.