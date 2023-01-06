Fans term Bigg Boss 16 as ‘bekaar show’, know reason

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 viewers are left furious and disappointed once again as makers are trying to mould the rules as per their convenience. Well, inside sources have confirmed that there is no elimination this week too. Yes, you read that right!
The contestants who got nominated were — Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta. Fans were expecting either Sreejita or Sajid will get eliminated this week. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as host Salman Khan will be announcing no eviction in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Netizens are bashing the makers of Bigg Boss 16 once again for fooling the audience and being ‘unfair’, and ‘biased’ towards Sajid Khan and a few other contestants.
What's your take on no elimination this week in Bigg Boss 16?