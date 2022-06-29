Fans want Alia Bhatt to divorce Ranbir Kapoor. Here’s why

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud nine are they are set to welcome their first child soon. The Student Of The Year 2 actress announced her pregnancy with a cute post on social media on Monday, June 27. While her fans and friends are elated with the good news, a section the netizens want Alia to divorce Ranbir! Wondering why? Well, the reason behind this is Ranbir’s latest statement where he calls her as ‘daal chawal’.

During the Shamshera trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and called Alia his Daal Chawal. He said, “2022 has been a significant year in my life. I got married, which is a beautiful thing for me. I said dialogues in my film that ‘Shaadi is dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kabab, hakka noodle bhi hona chahiye.’. But boss, after life’s experience, I feel dal chawal is best. Alia is like added tadka in my life”. Scroll down to see how fans trolled Ranbir Kapoor.

Several celebrities and millions of fans showered the couple with lots of love and congratulatory messages soon after Alia announced the news on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022 after dating for five long years. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s home in Mumbai.