Fans want Shilpa Shetty back on Super Dancer 4; what do you think?

Mumbai: After Raj Kundra’s arrest in the ongoing pornography case, his wife-actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had took a break from all her projects including the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She has been the judge of the show along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu since past three seasons.

However, after her husband’s arrest, Shilpa has not come for the shoot and as per the latest updates, she will resume work after a couple of weeks; till then celebrity guests will step into her shoes. We saw Karisma Kapoor in one episode and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in another one.

While many people are trolling Shilpa Shetty, most of her fans have sent out love to help her battle the tough times.

Will Shilpa Shetty return on Super Dancer?

And now, in a poll conducted by Bollywood Life, majority of the voters are demanding the actress to return on Super Dancer 4. While 55 per cent votes were in favour of Shilpa Shetty, 45 per cent are of opinion that she should be removed from the reality show.

Earlier, actress Ranveena Tandon was approached by the makers to replace Shilpa on the show. However, Ranveena has rejected the offer saying that it will always belong to Shilpa and she would like that to be that way.

Well, there is no official confirmation on it and only the time will tell whether Shilpa will make a comback as a judge or not.

Actress’ official statement after Raj Kundra’s arrest

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to social media and released her statement on the entire controversy. She said, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.”

“A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she said.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times,” she added.

The Hungama 2 actress concluded saying, “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Raj Kundra, his associate and two more people are arrested for the illegal production and distribution of pornographic material. He is currently under judicial custody. Shilpa Shetty’s involvement in the case has also been investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.