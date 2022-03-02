Farhan Akhtar condoles death of Indian student in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 2nd March 2022 10:43 am IST
Farhan Akhtar condoles death of Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Farhan Akhtar (Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Farhan Akhtar on Sunday condoled the demise of an Indian student, who lost his life in Kharkiv this morning because of shelling in the area.

Naveen Shekharappa hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and was a fourth-year MBBS student in Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan condoled his demise and wrote, “An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon.”

MS Education Academy

The Union Government has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

The government has also deployed ‘special envoys’ to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button