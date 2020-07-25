Farhan Akhtar: Getting back to work a relief and joy

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 25th July 2020 2:23 pm IST
Farhan Akhtar: Getting back to work a relief and joy

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar finds getting back to work a relief and a joy but he also understands the importance of being socially responsible right now.

“Getting back to work is a relief and a joy but given the times we’re in, it’s important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe. #MasksDistanceAction,” Farhan tweeted.

Amid the relaxation in lockdown, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan’s production house Excel Entertainment resumed shooting for their next two projects “Hello Charlie” and “Dongri To Dubai” taking all necessary precautions.

The makers shot the films adhering to government guidelines and taking additional precautions as well as ensuring the safety of cast and crew.

They shot with a unit of about 150 members, and executed the schedule in accordance with the guidelines for risk protection against contagion of Covid-19 during filming.

Ritesh posted: “We are back to doing what we love the most – making movies, with the people we love the most- our cast and crew! #MasksDistanceAction.”

The days were divided between both the films and the shoot has been completed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close