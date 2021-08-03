Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s marriage on cards?

Mumbai: Television actress-host Shibani Dandekar and actor Farhan Akhtar have been making headlines for their relationship. The couple have been together for the last three years and are one of the most loved couples of B-town. They never shy away from showing a little public display of affection and their regular mushy posts on social media ooze love.

Ever since they made their relationship public, there has been a never ending spree of speculation that the couple are set to marry. They have been together for a while, therefore, every now and then they encounter the ‘marriage question.’

Shibani Dandekar on marriage plans

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani Dandekar opened up about taking her relationship with Farhan Akhtar to the next level. She spoke about her marriage plans and how the lockdown has helped them to know each other better.

Shibani said, “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there’s nothing to it yet.”

The actress also said that she will let people known of they decide to get married.

The actress said that she and Farhan got to know each other real quick as they stayed together during the lockdown. She added, “We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually.”

Couple celebrates 3 years of relationship

In February this year, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrated three years of their relationship. Sharing the loved-up photo on Instagram, he wrote, “1095 @shibanidandekar happy 3 (sic).” Shibani and Farhan have been together for 1095 days.

Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, and they have two daughters. Even after parting ways, they co-parent their children.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan was recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, which was released on the OTT platform. Shibani, on the other hand, was seen in the recently released Love in the Times of Corona, it is an anthology of 3 short films set in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.