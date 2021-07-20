Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan accused of promoting ‘Love Jihad’

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Toofaan’ skipped the cinema halls and directly released on Amazon Prime on last Friday. The film narrates the story of Aziz Ali ( Farhan Akhtar) who rises from the ashes, not once but twice. Mrunal Thakur plays Dr Pooja who acts as his supportive girlfriend.

Farhan’s Aziz is introduced as a small-time goon who aims to do something big in the boxing world. While Mrunal Thakur motivates him to achieve his dream, Paresh Rawal plays the role of his coach.

While many of the audience were impressed by the cinematic storm with its high on adrenaline boxing sequences, a section of netizens called out the film accusing the makers of promoting ‘Love Jihad’.

Farhan Akhtar’s character, Aziz Ali, falls in love with Dr. Pooja Shah, played by Mrunal Thakur. Furious netizens took to Twitter and claimed ‘Toofaan’ is against their culture. Many even said that the makers tried to insult Hindu traditions and demanded the movie’s boycott.

Many users, as has been the case with the other recent controversies around the film, asked for it to be banned and #BoycottToofann has been trending on Twitter over the last few days. Many have also threatened to give it negative reviews on the review aggregator websites such as IMdB and Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the reactions below:

BOYCOTT EVERY MOVIE WHICH IS AGAINST OUR CULTURE AND DHARMA #BoycottToofaan — Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) July 10, 2021

They can't reels hinduphonic context so shamelessly and run away each and every time !!



Boycott it with all your deeds !!



It's our turn now !#BoycottToofaan https://t.co/tf2XCeyJ3i — Ujjawal Thakur (@uraj7777) July 10, 2021

Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture .



It's Time To #BoycottToofaan — Sadhvi Prachi (@Sadhvi_prachi) July 10, 2021

Remember Farhan Akhtar shared

The distorted map excluded Kashmir from India which is

mostly used by Kashmiri separatists who do not consider Kashmir a part of India.”



Why should we INDIANS let him release his movie in our country?#BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/86BvH3Z5yB — Sheetal Mansabdar Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) July 10, 2021

Today in Hindu-majority country of India, insult and mockery of Hindu Dharma, Hindu deities n Hindu customs is going on unabated through mediums like Web series, movies, social media and so on.



Unity of Hindus is the only way to stop These issues, so support 👇#BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/J5dfxarcSt — Suman H P (@Suman_H_P) July 10, 2021

Boycott all librandus who are against CAA, NRC but support love jihad…..#BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/r4NYipjByW — सुनीत भार्गव (@bhargav_sonu72) July 10, 2021

Boycott every movie which promotes love jihad and Hinduphobic. #BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/OHr1qSITU1 — Gyani Guru (@GyaniGuru9) July 10, 2021

Earlier, the users had called for a boycott on the film because of Farhan Akhtar’s views during an anti-CAA/NRC protest held in Mumbai in 2019 which was also attended by ‘Toofan’s director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. Here’s how people reacted.

Boycott all librandus who are against CAA, NRC but support love jihad…..#BoycottToofaan@beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/worMuEvZUp — PURNESH SUTHAR 🇮🇳🚩 (@purnesh_suthar) July 10, 2021

Produced by Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures, Toofaan was set to hit the theatres on September 18, 2020. However, due to pandemic, it got delayed and directly released on Amazon Prime.