Faridabad police file 700-page chargesheet in Nikita Tomar murder case

Faridabad: In a record 11 days after a 20-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad, the Faridabad police filed a 700-page chargesheet in the case at the district court. 20-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot by her former classmate Tauseef, when she resisted a kidnap.

“The chargesheet has been prepared in record time as a result of the hard work put in by the Special Investigation Team day and night. It is 700 pages long and includes 60 witnesses,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, in a report by Indian Express.

The incident took place on the afternoon of October 26 when Nikita Tomar emerged out of Aggarwal College, where she was a third-year B.Com student. Two men tried to first drag her into their vehicle at gunpoint, and one of them shot her when she resisted. She had succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment the same day.

In 24-hours that followed, Faridabad Police identified both the accused as Tauseef and his friend, Rehaan. Police also arrested a third accused, Ajru, in the case, who they said had provided the two assailants with the weapon used in the crime.