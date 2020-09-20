Farm bills will pave way for new option to farmers: Haryana Min

Gurugram, Sep 20 : In the wake of protests by Punjab and Haryana farmers against three ordinances passed by the Centre, Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Sunday said that the proposed farm bills are historic and in favour of farmers’ interests.

While talking to mediapersons, Dalal said: “It is a historical moment for the Haryana farmers as the new Agriculture acts will give financial freedom to farmers across the state and will reduce the role of middlemen.

“These acts will be the source of economic freedom for all progressive farmers of the country in the coming times.”

He also asserted that the farmers of the country can now sell their produce anywhere in the country with freedom, along with the old options market and minimum support price (MSP).

“The purchase of farmers’ crop at the minimum support price will also continue as it is, only and only the Congress will be exposed to lies,” the Minister said, adding that, whether it is a fishery or a poultry farm farmers across the country, with direct marketing scheme, they are earning profits by selling their goods with financial freedom.

The Dalal further said that the opposition parties are trying unsuccessfully to confuse the farmers by spreading lies and confusion in an attempt to secure their political goals.

“The farmers have now become aware and will not be deceived by the opposition. These bills will finish exploitation for the farmers,” he added.

The Minister also claimed that the lives of farmers is going to be changed by the bills, they will get freedom from middlemen and these three agricultural bills will prove beneficial to them.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.