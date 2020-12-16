Farm laws to bring revolutionary change in lives of farmers: Tomar

Gwalior, Dec 16 : Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has once again described the three farm laws of the central government as farmer-friendly and said that the process of reforms in the agriculture sector has started and it will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers.

Tomar and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived on Wednesday to participate in the farmers’ conference organised by the BJP in Gwalior. On this occasion, Tomar said “I want to assure the farmers that the process of agrarian reform which has started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers.”

Tomar said to a question, “Farmers all over the country are supporting these laws, and coming and meeting me too, but there is some opposition in Punjab. There are many reasons for this. We are also in talks with the farmers union of Punjab and I am hopeful that a solution will be found soon.”

On the question of several rounds of talks with farmers and the proposal of amendment from the government, Tomar said that farmers are considering the proposal for amendment, and “we will talk again as soon as their response comes.”

Describing the agricultural laws as the solution to the problems of farmers, he said, “The new agricultural laws that have come are the solution to every problem of farmers. As far as the protest movement is concerned, the government is in talks with the farmers’ unions. A quick solution will be found, but the opposition parties are unsuccessfully trying to mislead farmers across the country, but they will not succeed. At the same time, a public awareness campaign is being organised by the BJP.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.