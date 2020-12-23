Farmer bodies urge not to amend new agriculture laws

New Delhi, Dec 23 : Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that a section of farmers have urged the government not to amend the new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Two separate delegations of farmers’ representatives under the banners of Indian Farmers Union and Kisan Sangharsh Samiti met Tomar at Krishi Bhawan and extended their support to the government on new farm laws. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary was also present during the meeting.

Since the protest against new agriculture laws began, the Union Minister have a series of meetings with pro-reform farmer groups who have advocated news laws in favour of farmers.

Around 40 farmer unions protesting against these laws and demanding a new law for mandatory MSP. The protesters have blocked the several entry points of the national capital.

While speaking to reporters after meeting the delegations, Tomar said, some representatives of farmers came whose concern is that the government may amend new farm laws under pressure of the protesting farmers so they requested not to make any change in these laws.

There are only few farmer groups protesting against the new rules, he added

The Agriculture Minister is confident to reach a solution of the issues related to the farmers.

He said: “We are expecting that protesting farmers unions will reach a consensus to start fresh talks and they will come again… We will soon resolve the matter.

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti President Ajay Pal Pradhan led the delegation of representative of the farmers of Gautambudh Nagar. Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar was also present on the occasion. While speaking to IANS, Pradhan said, new farm laws are in favour of farmers and therefore he has urged the Minister not to amend them.

Former Minister of Uttrakhand and National President of Indian Kisan Union and Ram Kumar Walia said, “We have read new agriculture acts and found them beneficial for the farmers.”

Walia is also the National President of Bhartiya Sarv Samaj Mahasangh. Speaking to IANS, he said, “I urge protesting farmers to come for fresh talks with the government. I have not visited Singhu Border so far, I will go there to convince them.”

Both, the farmers’ bodies handed over memorandum in support of new farm laws to the Minister.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.