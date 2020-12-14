Farmer celebrates his daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border amid ongoing protest

New Delhi: As several farmers from Punjab are staying away from their families to protest against the Central farm laws at Delhi-Haryana borders, a farmer celebrated the first birthday of his daughter by cutting cakes with fellow demonstrators at Tikri border on Sunday.

The farmers decorated the protest site with colourful balloons and poster, wishing the little girl ‘Sidak’ a very happy birthday. The poster also displays a picture of Sidak with her family.

While the farmer Jagat Singh’s family celebrated his daughter’s birthday back home, the protesting farmers extended their birthday greetings to the infant by celebrating her special day in a unique way as they gathered together at the demonstration site with three huge cakes and sang ‘happy birthday’ song for Sidak.

“My daughter is celebrating back home with her mother and our relatives. When we left our homes, we had vowed not to return before our victory. I am fighting for my daughter’s generation and to secure their land rights,” Jagat Singh said.

He further expressed determination to achieve the end goal of the agitation – to get the Centre’s farm laws repealed, saying that if need be, they would celebrate Baisakhi and Diwali also at the borders.

“Be it Diwali or Baisakhi, we will celebrate all the festivals here till the government takes back the three farm laws,” Singh said.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26 demanding that the government repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

The government has held six rounds of talks with farmers’ organisations including a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Source: ANI