Farmer dies of electrocution in UP village

Chitrakoot: A farmer died of electrocution after he came in contact with a wire laid in a field to trap animals, police said on Monday.

Following the incident at Shitalpur Tirohan village on Sunday, police are searching for the people who had laid the wire, according to Station House Officer (SHO), Bahilpurwa, Pramod Maurya.

Awadh Naresh (42) came in contact with the wire when he was returning from his field, Maurya said.

When he did not return home, his family members started searching for him and found his body, he said.

The wire was laid to trap animals, the SHO said.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Source: PTI

