Farmer dies in Delhi’s ITO, protesters allege police fired at him

New Delhi: A farmer has reportedly died amid the violence that took place in Delhi as farmers entered the national capital and clashed with police on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and the deceased has been identified as Navneet Singh from Uttarakhand’s Bajpur.

The farmers have kept the body wrapped in a national flag at the ITO intersection and are protesting.

According to media reports, the farmer’s body was found crushed under a tractor. The protesting farmers have alleged that he was shot at by the Delhi police after which he lost control of his tractor and died. However, police have termed it as an accident.

Also Read Police lathi-charge, fire tear gas as farmers enter Delhi

The Delhi Police had granted permission for the tractor rally, on the condition that protesters enter Delhi only after the government’s Republic Day parade on Rajpath ends.

The protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the Red Fort and ITO in Delhi, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes.

As the march progressed, at a few places the protesting farmers broke away from the pre-decided route and some farmers also reached the Red Fort complex, and protested there.

Also Read Farmers enter Red Fort complex; protestors clash with police in parts of Delhi

They also hoisted the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, and a flag of a farmers’ union at the Red Fort.

According to PTI, the police have appealed to protesting farmers to maintain peace and head back to their pre-decided routes for the tractor rally.

With agency inputs