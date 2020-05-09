UP: Farmer dies in road accident

Chitrakoot: A farmer was killed when a vehicle hit him while he was riding a motorcycle in a village here under the Mau Police Station, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when Ghanshyam (45) was returning to Jorwara village from Lalta Road, SHO Subhashchandra Chaurasia said.

“As he reached a petrol pump in the village, a four-wheeler hit the motorcycle. The farmer sustained serious injuries and while being taken to the community health centre in Mau, he succumbed to injuries,” the SHO said.

The vehicle was seized and the driver has been arrested, the police officer added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.