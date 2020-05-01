Farmer found dead in Banda

Banda: A farmer, who had been missing for three days, was found hanging from a tree in Nari village in Pailani area here, police said on Friday.

The body of the 48-year-old farmer was found on Thursday, SHO, Pailani, Baljeet Singh said.

The farmer had gone missing three days back.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Source: PTI

