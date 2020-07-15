Farmer killed after being hit by speeding tractor in UP

By Qayam Published: 15th July 2020 12:20 pm IST
dead body
Representational Photo

Banda: A 65-year-old farmer was killed after he was hit by a speeding tractor in Kacheri area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the farmer, identified as Bhola, was waiting for a vehicle at a nearby taxi stand, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Dinesh Singh said, “A speeding tractor hit a person near the Sankat Mochan temple in the Kacheri area of the district.”

The farmer, who was a resident of Mataundh area of the district, died on the spot, he said.

Passersby caught the tractor driver and allegedly beat him, following which they handed him over to the police, they said.

Source: PTI
