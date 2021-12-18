Farmer leader floats political outfit, to contest Punjab polls

Chandigarh: Taking the lead, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday floated his political outfit and announced to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in Punjab.

Chaduni, a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, told the media here that the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party would try to contest the polls on all 117 seats.

Saying that the aim of the party is to bring “good people” on the front, Chaduni, who is the Bharatiya Kisan Union chief in Haryana, said the party would be secular and work for the welfare of all sections of society.

But he categorically denied himself contesting the poll.