Farmer leader floats political outfit, to contest Punjab polls

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 18th December 2021 6:19 pm IST
BKU Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Chadhuni

Chandigarh: Taking the lead, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday floated his political outfit and announced to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in Punjab.

Chaduni, a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, told the media here that the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party would try to contest the polls on all 117 seats.

Saying that the aim of the party is to bring “good people” on the front, Chaduni, who is the Bharatiya Kisan Union chief in Haryana, said the party would be secular and work for the welfare of all sections of society.

MS Education Academy

But he categorically denied himself contesting the poll.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button