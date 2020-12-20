Farmer leader gives 24-hr ultimatum to Ghaziabad administration to resolve grievances

Ghazipur, Dec 20 : Farmer leader V.M. Singh on Sunday spoke to the Ghaziabad administration at the Ghazipur border, giving a 24-hour ultimatum to address the grievances of the farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district and several other districts across the state as the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws continued on the 25th day.

The farmers have alleged that their tractor trolleys are being seized in various districts of Uttar Pradesh while facing harassment. Singh has placed all the farmer grievances one by one before the Ghaziabad administration and has asked them to resolve their problems as soon as possible.

Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Shailendra Kumar Singh, and SP City 2 , Gyanendra Kumar Singh, reached the border to listen to the problems faced by the farmers. V.M. Singh has given an ultimatum of 24 hours to the officials and also said if these problems are not resolved, then the road from the other side of National Highway 24 will also be blocked.

V.M. Singh told the state officials, “Those farmers who are carrying hats, badges and flags in their hands are not being allowed to join the stir. They are being stopped at various borders of the district. Those who are returning back to their houses, the state administration is seizing their tractor trolleys while they are also being detained.

Ghaziabad ADM said, “Farmers are facing some problems which we have heard today. We will talk to the higher level officials soon and resolve the farmer grievances. However, the farmers do not have any problems with the Ghaziabad administration.”

“The farmers’ problems have been written down and we have taken the farmers’ numbers. Tomorrow we will come back with a solution to all these problems.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.