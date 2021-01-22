Farmer leaders alleged conspiracy hatched to kill 4 of them during Jan 26 tractor rally

New Delhi: Protesting farmer leaders on Friday alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor rally on January 26.

At a late-night press conference at the Singhu Border, the farmer leaders presented a person who claimed that during the tractor rally, his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers at Singhu border present a person who alleges a plot to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption; says there were plans to cause disruption during farmers' tractor march on Jan 26. pic.twitter.com/FJzikKw2Va — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

Source: PTI