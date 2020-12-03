Farmer leaders at talks refuse govt’s lunch offer

New Delhi, Dec 3 : Farmers’ representatives, participating in the fourth round of talks with the government over their charter of demands, refused to partake of the lunch provided by the Centre, preferring to eat the food brought by their supporters.

The group of 34 farmer union leaders also set up a separate food stall in Vigyan Bhawan– the government-farmer talks venue — and most of them sat on the floor to have their lunch.

As the talks broke for lunch after over three hours, the government representatives invited the farmer leaders to have the food arranged by Centre but they declined, signalling they would not take any favour from the government till their demands are met.

The farmers’ demand includes framing of a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP), and a written assurance on it, ending the punishment provision for stubble burning, repealing three contentious farm laws passed in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and stalling the upcoming Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020.

