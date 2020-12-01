Farmer leaders call meeting before talks with Centre

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Farmer leaders belonging to more than 30 unions on Tuesday called for an urgent meeting to take a decision on the invitation for talks from the Central government to discuss the issues on which they have been protesting for the last five days.

The farmers meeting will happen at the Singhu border in which the Bharatiya Kisan Union along with 30 other major farmer unions will participate.

As the protest entered its sixth day on Tuesday and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited the farm leaders to discuss the issues here at Vigyan Bhavan in the afternoon, the farm leaders will first discuss the invite among themselves.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the Delhi border since November 26.

Currently, these farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders on Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes respectively demanding from the Centre to repeal three farm laws enacted in September by Parliament.

The Agriculture Minister in a late Monday evening decision invited farmer leaders to talk on their issues on Tuesday while the meeting was earlier decided to be held on December 3.

The move comes after a meeting held by Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence earlier on Monday in which the Agriculture Minister and several other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were present.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.